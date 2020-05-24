Iran and Turkey may open borders soon

By Trend

The Iran and Turkey may soon open land and air borders in accordance with health protocols to resume trade between the two countries, Trend reports citing the website of Iranian president’s office.

The remarks were made in a telephone conversation between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of Ramadan Holiday.

During the telephone conversation, the Iranian and Turkish presidents expressed hope that in the near future, with the establishment of a joint commission on economic cooperation between the two countries and the end of the coronavirus crisis, economic relations between the two countries will revive.

“The presidents of Iran and Turkey noted the positive cooperation between the two countries at different times and stressed the exchange of information and experience in the fight against coronavirus,” the report said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 135,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 7,417 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 105,800 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran's exports to Turkey amounted to $72 million in the first month of current Iranian year (March 20-April 19, 2020). Turkey's share in Iran's exports was 4.4 percent, or 48.6 percent less compared to the same month of last Iranian year. Iran imported $246 million worth of products from Turkey. Turkey's share in Iran's imports was 12.8 percent, or 27.2 percent less compared to the same month of last Iranian year.