Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries

24 May 2020 [10:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Tajikistan has received humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan totaling $2.5 million since January 2020, Trend reports citing Asia-Plus News Agency.

During the four months of this year, Tajikistan received humanitarian aid from 43 countries worth $7,8 million, the message said.

The aid from Uzbekistan accounts for almost a third of the total amount received by the country. The top three donors to Tajikistan also include China (about $2 million) and Russia ($865,000).

Earlier, Tajik media reported that Covid-19 patients were provided with everything they needed.

Uzbekistan has sent to Tajikistan 144 cars and everything necessary for the mobile hospital, including air conditioners.

