Turkmenistan discusses tourism development with WTCF

World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) and Turkmenistan have discussed priority areas of cooperation aimed at developing the national tourism industry, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

A meeting was held between the heads and representatives of the Ashgabat administration, the ministries of culture and foreign Affairs and representatives of the WTCF.



The capital of Turkmenistan - Ashgabat - joined the WTCF in early May, 2020. Thus, joining this organization will help to promote the country's tourism opportunities.



World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), voluntarily formed by famous tourism cities and tourism-related institutions in the world under the initiative of Beijing, is the world’s first international tourism organization focusing on cities.



Established on September15, 2012 in Beijing, the headquarters and Secretariat of WTCF are based in Beijing. Chinese and English are its official languages.



Guided by the core vision of improving urban life through tourism, WTCF provides its members with services that cover the entire tourism industry chain. It is aimed at facilitating exchange and cooperation between participants, spreading the experience of developing tourist cities, promoting tourism products and resources, and promoting the development and prosperity of the global tourism industry.