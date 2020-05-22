Georgia set to expand free trade with South Korea

By Trend





Georgia and South Korea are ready to move to more concrete steps in free trade, tourism and cooperation once the pandemic is over, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili wrote on her twitter account, Trend reports.

On May 21 Zourabichvili spoke by phone with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss cooperation between the two countries, press office of the President of Georgia said.

As reported, this was the first conversation between the presidents of Georgia and South Korea since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

Zourabichvili noted Georgia’s good geopolitical and trade location. In turn, Moon expressed his readiness to negotiate a Georgian-South Korean free trade agreement, and facilitate negotiations between civil aviation authorities in order to launch bilateral flights.

Zourabichvili thanked Moon for 70,000 coronavirus tests that Georgia received from South Korea.

Georgia and South Korea established diplomatic relations in December 1992. Countries cooperate in the fields of tourism, trade, environmental protection and other sectors.