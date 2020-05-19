IGB to have no serious deviations from originally set deadline

By Trend





The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, will have no serious deviations from the originally set deadline, said Executive Officers of the project company ICGB Teodora Georgieva and Konstantinos Karagiannakos, Trend reports via the company.

The two noted that efforts are being made to reorganize the activities so that the deadlines for the construction of the interconnector are not seriously affected despite the challenges that COVID-19 brings.

"Currently, we have no reason to believe there will be serious deviations from the originally set deadline according to the contract for the implementation of IGB," said the executive officers.

Activities on the realization of the IGB project are progressing despite the unexpected situation related to the measures against the spread of COVID-19, welding is underway both on the territory of Greece and Bulgaria

The IGB project envisages the construction of a gas interconnector that will link the gas transmission systems of Greece and Bulgaria. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182.6 km, and its capacity for gas transmission is 3 billion cubic meters per year with the option to reach 5 billion cubic meters.

The route of the gas pipeline is divided into 7 main lots, the shortest being 9.55 km long and the longest - 71.90 km. 106 km of the route in Bulgaria will be completed with automatic welding, and the remaining 45 km - by manual welding.