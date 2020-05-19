Turkey's MUSIAD to implement more projects in Uzbekistan

By Trend





Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) and Uzbekistan are planning to implement cooperation projects in all areas of the economy, Representative of MUSIAD in Uzbekistan Alpaslan Uçar told Trend in an interview.

"MUSIAD began cooperation with Uzbekistan in May 2018. In the framework of cooperation, priority is given to the establishment of joint production, investment and exchange of information in various fields. Our partner organization is Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, with which MUSIAD signed a Memorandum of Cooperation," Uçar said.

The representative added that MUSIAD and its member-companies are actively working on projects that meet primarily the interests and needs of the economy of Uzbekistan.

"In particular, attention is focused on projects such as the creation of medium-sized industrial zones, assisting the development of the jewelry industry, the exchange of information, experience in the field of tourism and the production of packaging materials for agricultural products," Alpaslan Uçar noted.

In his words, MUSIAD exchanges innovations in the industrial sector of Turkey with partners and companies in Uzbekistan by organizing business forums and B2B meetings in Uzbekistan, networking sessions at the headquarters in Istanbul, as well as through events such as MUSIAD EXPO.

"In the future, we plan to participate in the implementation of joint investment projects between Uzbek companies and the member-companies of MUSIAD in order to contribute to the industrial and production sectors of Uzbekistan. We also plan to help the activity of small and medium-sized enterprises by organizing business trips to Uzbekistan," said Uçar.

According to him, MUSIAD and Uzbekistan are planning to implement cooperation projects in all areas of the national economy, primarily in agriculture, the chemical industry, healthcare, construction, tourism and defense industry.