Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

By Trend

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 9,709 over the past day, and this is the second day in a row when the growth in cases is less than 10,000 since May 1, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The total number of coronavirus cases in all Russian regions now stands at 281,752, the center reported. The daily growth is 3.6% against 3.5% a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Moscow has climbed by 3,855 to 142,824. The daily growth reached 2.8% against 2.6% a day earlier, according to TASS estimates. On Saturday, the crisis center reported 3,505 cases and this was the first time since early May when the number of new cases was less than 4,000 and was the lowest since April 30.

The Moscow Region has confirmed 907 new coronavirus cases, St. Petersburg - 451, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 281, the Sverdlovsk Region - 160, the Saratov Region - 121, the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region - 118, the Rostov Region - 115, the Krasnoyarsk Region - 114 and the Ulyanovsk Region - 101.

Some 4,116 new COVID-19 patients (42.4%) confirmed over the past day have not shown any symptoms.

The number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 1,000 in 51 Russian regions.

According to the crisis center, over the past day the number of COVID-19 cases in the Perm Region has risen by 51 to 1,024, in the Astrakhan Region by 45 to 1,029 and in the Kirov Region by 34 to 1,001.