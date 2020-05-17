Iran allocates funds for unemployment insurance

By Trend

Iran's National Development Fund has allocated 12.8 trillion rials (about $306 million) funds out of 1 billion euros to the Unemployment Insurance Fund of the Social Security Organization of Iran, said Head of the Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Nobakht, these funds were allocated to ensure the elimination of economic problems caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result of the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, a number of enterprises have ceased operations. This has resulted in the unemployment of many workers. In this regard, the Iranian government has announced that it will allocate funds to help the Unemployment Fund of the Social Security Organization of Iran. These funds will be paid by the fund to the unemployed.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 118,300 people have been infected and 6,937 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 93,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.