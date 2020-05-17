TODAY.AZ / World news

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 310,000: Johns Hopkins University

17 May 2020 [13:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 310,000 on Saturday afternoon, reaching 310,010 as of 3:15 p.m. (1915 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 4,599,738, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 1,456,029 and 88,211, respectively. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Britain, Italy, Spain and France, the CSSE data showed.

