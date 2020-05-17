Coronavirus deaths in Moscow rise by 71

By Trend

The number of coronavirus deaths in Moscow increased by 71 patients over the day, the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"71 patients died in Moscow, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus," the headquarters said.

A total of 1,503 people with confirmed coronavirus died in the Russian capital.

