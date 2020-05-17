Uzbekistan Railways resumes operation on domestic routes

By Trend

Uzbekistan's special commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the penetration and spread of coronavirus has approved a temporary procedure for railway transportation within the country during the quarantine, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Railways.

Starting from May 18, high-speed Afrosiyob trains will operate from Tashkent to Navoi, Bukhara and Karshi cities, while high-speed trains will run to the Ferghana Valley (all round-trip flights).

At the same time, the organization of passenger transportation requires mandatory compliance with all quarantine rules, including reducing the number of passengers, unconditional compliance with disinfection and other sanitary requirements and measures.

One of the important conditions for passengers is to have a certificate of negative coronavirus test issued by the Centre for Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing no more than 120 hours before boarding.

All passengers must wear disposable medical protective masks and gloves at the entrance to the territory of railway stations, keep a social distance and move strictly along specially marked guiding lines. Also, all passengers are accommodated in the coaches of the train while maintaining a social distance.