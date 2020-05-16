Iran extends business closure till end of May

By Trend





Iran President Hassan Rouhani announced reopening the businesses in the country after Ramadan.

Regarding the reopening of religious and holy places, the President said that after Ramadan they are supposed to open in accordance with the health protocols given to them by the Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing IRIB.

"The holy places will be open for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening,” he said at the meeting of National Committee on Combating Coronavirus today on May 16, adding that the pilgrimage stops should be short.

He said that the restaurants will open following the health protocols after Ramadan.

“The university entrance exams will be held the protocols are announced,” the head of state said.

Referring the reopening of universities, Rouhani said that they will start their activities on June 6.

"Sport matches will start within the health protocols and without spectators," the president said.