Bulgarian PM: IGB is extremely important for Southeast Europe

By Trend





The construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is extremely important for Bulgaria and for the Southeast Europe, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said, as he shared a video on IGB progress on Facebook, Trend reports.

He pointed out that IGB, which is a part of the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, will give access to Bulgaria and its neighboring countries to alternative supplies from the Caspian region, as well as from existing or future liquefied natural gas terminals.

The interconnector will provide connectivity to other planned gas projects, such as the liquefied gas terminal in Alexandroupolis, as well as liquefied natural gas from Israel, Egypt and other sources, added Borissov.

The IGB gas pipeline will be connected with the Greek national gas transmission system in the area of Komotini and with the Bulgarian national gas transmission system in the area of Stara Zagora. The planned length of the pipeline is 182 km, the pipeline diameter will be 32" and the projected capacity will be up to 3 bcm/y in the direction from Greece to Bulgaria.

Depending on the interest from the market and the capacities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the pipeline is designed for increasing its capacity up to 5 bcm/y for following up the market evolution thus allowing physical reverse flow (from Bulgaria to Greece) with the additional installation of a compressor station. A Memorandum for cooperation between ICGB AD and TAP AG has been signed concerning joint actions in relation to future connection between the IGB pipeline and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.