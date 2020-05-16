Export of cars from Turkey to world markets suffers heavy drop

By Trend





Export of cars from Turkey to world markets decreased by 26.9 percent from January through April 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $7.5 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export of cars from Turkey made up 14.6 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In April 2020, Turkey exported the cars worth over $596.3 million to the world markets, which is 77.2 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, the export of cars from Turkey amounted to 6.6 percent of the country's total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey’s export of cars amounted to $27.7 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $32.2 billion in March 2020.

In March 2020, Turkey’s export decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to $13.4 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey's import increased by 3.1 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $18.8 billion.

From January through March 2020, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $98.4 billion.

During 1Q2020, export of Turkey dropped by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $42.7 billion.

In the reporting period, Turkey’s import exceeded $55.6 billion, showing an increase of 10.3 percent over the year.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.