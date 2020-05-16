Minister: EU provides solid support to Georgia during COVID-19 crisis

By Trend





The European Union (EU) always supports Georgia in the process of reforms, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She made the remark at a meeting organized by the US-based StrategEast strategic center in a video conference format.

"During the crisis caused by the pandemic, EU gave us very solid support, for which we are very grateful,” Turnava said.

The meeting focused on EU programs aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the Eastern Partnership countries.

During the videoconference, Natia Turnava briefed the meeting participants about the successful experience of the Georgian government in preventing the spread of coronavirus in the country. She also noted that the implementation of an effective anti-crisis policy allowed Georgia to begin a phased opening of the economy.

In addition, the minister spoke about the updated strategy for attracting foreign direct investment, as well as about the sectors of the economy that the Georgian government will focus on in the post-crisis context.