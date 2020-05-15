Iran to continue following health protocols during Eid al-Fitr ceremony

By Trend

Health protocols should continue to be followed to reach the 'white' phase, since there has been unity that led to the success in controlling coronavirus, said Iranian President.

"All the necessary means should be used to provide information and training for people," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"People should have the necessary knowledge about the virus symptoms and how to prevent it at various stages," he said.

The head of state noted that the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus is reviewing possible Quds day parade on May 22.

"While it's important to support people of Palestine, but it's also necessary that health instructions should be implemented, so holding the Quds day parade depends on the conditions in cities and the control over coronavirus," the president said.

"There have been suggestions over prayer ceremony during Eid al-Fitr ceremony on May 23 by the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus that is being reviewed to see whether it's possible to hold prayers in cities marked as 'white' and 'yellow' zones by following health instruction," Rouhani said.

"It's important to follow social distancing after reopening, as ignoring the rules would cause the virus to return," he added.

"The increase of the number of 'white' cities will prove that that virus has been curbed and that jobs and public centers such as gyms and cultural centers can be opened," he said.