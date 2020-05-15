Kyrgyzstan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend





Kyrgyzstan reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising its national tally to 1,111, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Nurbolot Usenbaev, the country's deputy health minister, said that 2 deaths have been registered in the country in the past day, totaling the death rate to 14.

He noted that 10 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of recoveries makes 745, including 194 medical workers.

To date, there are 353 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals throughout the country and 3 of them are in intensive care.

A total of 1,532 people who had contact with infected patients are still under medical observation while 5,180 people who had contact with infected patients are under the supervision of doctors in home quarantine.