Turkmenistan, Russia discuss intensification of economic cooperation

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin have discussed the activation of trade and economic cooperation between the countries during a phone call, Trend reports with reference to presidential executive office of Russia.

The sides agreed that contacts between the relevant ministries and departments of the two states shall be maintained.

The presidents congratulated each other on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The special significance of this common anniversary for the people of the two countries, who keep the memory of the deeds of front-line soldiers and home front workers, was noted.

Berdimuhamedov thanked Putin for the delegation of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation that visited Turkmenistan to attend the anniversary celebration.

The gratitude was expressed for the transfer by Russian representatives of a copy of the Victory flag and the original battle flag of the 748th rifle regiment of the 206th division of the Second Ukrainian front, in which Berdimuhamed Annayev, grandfather of the president of Turkmenistan, fought.

The parties also discussed the situation of the coronavirus pandemic.