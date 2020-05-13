TODAY.AZ / World news

Erdogan: Steps for normalization do not mark return to pre-lockdown conditions

12 May 2020 [16:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Steps for normalization should not be perceived as a return to the period before March 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday following a weekly cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan said that 4-day curfew will be put in place between May 16-19.

He also announced the easing of curfew restrictions for those below the age of 20 and the lifting of travel restrictions on 9 more cities, including Adana, Diyarbak?r, Mardin, Trabzon, Ordu, Denizli, Kahramanmarash, Shanl?urfa and Tekirdag.

