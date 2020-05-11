TODAY.AZ / World news

Azerbaijan, WHO sign donor agreement

11 May 2020 [18:01] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

During the Summit initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on May 4 and dedicated to the fight against coronavirus, President Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani government will allocate a donation to the World Health Organization (WHO) for those NAM member countries that are most in need of assistance, Trend reports on May 11.

In this regard, a donor agreement was signed between Azerbaijan and the World Health Organization at the WHO headquarters in Geneva on May 11.

