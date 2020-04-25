Kazakhstan, Oman exempt diplomatic passports holders from visas

By Trend

Kazakhstan and Oman exempted holders of diplomatic, special and service passports from visa requirements, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This ministry said that on Apr. 23, 2020, an agreement between Kazakhstan and Oman’s Government on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports, signed on Jun. 11, 2018, entered into force.

Thus, citizens one of the two countries holding valid diplomatic, special and service passports now have the right to enter and leave the other country without a visa, cross it and stay there for no more than 30 calendar days from the date of entry.

The ministry said that this agreement is a special event in the history of diplomatic relations the development between Kazakhstan and Oman.

“The agreement will also provide an additional incentive to further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation,” the ministry said.