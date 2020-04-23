WHO chief: We declared COVID-19 global emergency at right time

By Trend





The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared COVID-19 a global emergency, the highest level of alert, at the right time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said here on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Looking back, I think we declared an emergency, at the right time... when the rest of the world had enough time to respond," Tedros told a virtual press briefing.

On Jan. 30, the WHO chief declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), sending the highest level of alarm to the world.

"This is more than two months and 21 days ago, close to three months from now," when "there were only 82 cases and no death" outside China, he recalled.

At that time, what was reported from Europe is ten cases - five from France, one from Finland, and four from Germany, while no case had been reported yet in Africa, he added, suggesting it was possible to cut transmission chains.