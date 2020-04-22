Georgia extends flight restrictions

By Trend

Flight restrictions have been extended until May 22 in Georgia, Trend reports referring to the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

"We would like to inform that the restrictions on regular air travel have been extended till May 22, 2020. The airlines that operate regular flights in Georgia have already been notified”, reads the statement.

As reported, the decision to restore regular air travel will be made according to the epidemic situation in the world and in Georgia, considering the recommendations of the health agencies.

"Due to the current situation, we urge citizens to refrain from purchasing tickets in any direction until the date of resumption of regular air travel is announced by official sources," said the agency.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 411 on April 22. Ninety-eight patients recovered from the virus.Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 5015 people remain under quarantine, and 573 persons – in inpatient care.