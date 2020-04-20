Turkey, U.S. agree to protect economy, public health from COVID-19 threat

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to protect the economy and public health from the threat of the outbreak of COVID-19 during a phone conversation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As a requirement of the spirit of solidarity by the NATO alliance, the two leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation against the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak to our public health and economies," Turkey's presidential office announced in a written statement on Sunday.

Both leaders also discussed regional developments as well as bilateral issues, according to the statement.

The death toll of the virus in Turkey climbed to 2,017 and the confirmed cases totaled 86,306 on Sunday, according to the latest figures of the Health Ministry.