Indonesia reports 327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 47 new deaths

The Indonesian government on Sunday announced 327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the archipelagic country to 6,575, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There were also 47 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 582, the government's spokesperson for the COVID-19-related matters Achmad Yurianto said at a press conference.

Yurianto, who is a health ministry official, also said that as many as 55 more people have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 686.





Jakarta, home to some 10 million people, suffers the highest number of deaths totaling 287, followed by West Java 59, East Java 54, Central Java 44 and the rest recorded in other areas.

