Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach 74,193 with addition of 4,801 new cases

By Trend





Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach almost 74,193 with the addition of 4,801 new cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Stating that there are 125 more deaths from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, Koca said on his Twitter account that these new numbers bring the death toll to 1,643.

So far, a total of 7,089 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 40,427 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 518,143.

Turkey is currently treating 1,854 patients in intensive care units, according to Koca.

Globally, The pandemic has killed over 139,400 people, with total infections exceeding 2.09 million, while more than 528,700 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.