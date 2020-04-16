Iran's coronavirus death toll declines

By Trend





Some 94 people have died from the coronavirus (COVID 19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 1,512 people got infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,643 people is critical.

So far, more than 299,000 tests have been conducted in Iran on coronavirus. The official said that the number of coronavirus infected and death toll was declining in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 76,300 people have been infected, 4,777 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 49,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.