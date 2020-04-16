Turkmenenergogurlushyk to close its production, technology management office

By Trend







The production and technology management office of the Turkmenenergogurlushyk concern of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan will be closed, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Informational Portal.



The management office will be closed from May 1, 2020.



Turkmenenergogurlushyk concern of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan has 16 departments in Ashgabat and Turkmenistan’s regions, including 4 units of construction and installation of various substations and 4 units of construction of cable and overhead power lines.



The concern also includes the Sutun, Turkmenelectrogurnama and Turkmenenergogurnama companies, Turkmenbashi Cable Car state enterprise.