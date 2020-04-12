TODAY.AZ / World news

COVID-19 cases reach 234 in Georgia

11 April 2020 [15:31] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 234 in Georgia, Trend reports Georgian media on April 10.

The information was recently updated on a special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 54 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

Three people died of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,908 people remain under quarantine and 429 patients – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/192849.html

Print version

Views: 218

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also