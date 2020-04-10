WHO reports 83,000 newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases

By Trend





The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has surged by more than 83,000 worldwide and more than 6,000 deaths have been registered, according to a daily bulletin released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO statistics, the total of 1,436,198 coronavirus cases and 85,522 deaths have been confirmed globally as of 11 a.m. Moscow time on April 9. The number of cases has surged by 82,837 in the past day, while the death toll has risen by 6,287.

Most coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in Europe - 759,661 and 61,516 respectively. Over the past day, the number of coronavirus cases there has risen by 39,442, while the death toll surged by 3,877.

The region of North and South Americas comes in second with a total of 454,710 cases and 14,775 deaths (including 37 294 newly confirmed cases and 2,178 deaths registered in the past 24 hours). The Western Pacific Region, which covers China, South Korea and Japan, is in the third place with 115,852 cases and 3,944 deaths, as of April 9.

According to the tally published by WHO, the United States sits at the top with 395,030 cases, followed by Spain (146,690), Italy (139,422), Germany (108,202) and China (83,249).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.