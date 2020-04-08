Georgian agriculture minister rules out bread price hikes

By Trend

Bread prices will not rise in Georgia because of the coronavirus crisis, Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The minister added that met with the representatives of the bread industry, and an agreement was reached that the bread price would not rise if there were not preconditions for it.

“I would like to stress that bread price will not rise, it’s very important. We offer subsidies to importers and request the flour producers to keep the flour price as of March 10,” the minister said.

According to him, food supplies are regularly monitored in Georgia, and the situation is encouraging.

"There are no delays as of today, despite some challenges, including export restrictions in the region. Today our citizens have unhindered access to every kind of food product", he said.

Davitashvili noted that there is also enough wheat supply in Georgia and if necessary, the country will provide the supplies from alternative sources.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 208 on April 8.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.