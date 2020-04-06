Iran unveils high-precision electro-optical screening system

By Trend





'Intelligent body temperature detection system for people with corona symptoms in a densely populated environment' was unveiled at Baqiyatallah Hospital in Tehran, Trend reports via Mizan News Agency.

The system was unveiled in presence of the IRGC deputy commander for health, rescue, treatment and medical education Brigadier General Ahmad Abdollahi, President of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences Alireza Jalali.

"This is a pilot model, and the mass production of this system will be launched soon," Abdollahi said on the sidelines of the ceremony.

“The native high-precision electro-optical screening system will be used to detect coronavirus cases, at crowded centers and busy streets,” he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to apply strict measures to contain the further infection spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.



