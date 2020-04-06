MP: Iran should provide more support to families with no income

Iran's government should implement necessary measures to support individuals to earn a living during the coronavirus spread, said a member of national security commission of Iran's parliament Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"While some families are currently struggling, the govenment can order to have their bank loan payments delayed or provide discounts," Boroujerdi said.

"People depend on the government and it can provide special discounts for example - provision of natural gas for three months," said the MP.

"In situation when incomes have dropped to zero, the government can reduce costs to a minimum," he added.

"The issue should be reviewed by the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus , since the following establishment has authority that is on the same level with the National Security Council to make decisions," he said.

"The government should consider the coronavirus situation in other countries in the world serious, otherwise the duration of this disease in our country would last longer. The statistics show the number of infections in recent days has grown," he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to apply strict measures to contain the further infection spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.