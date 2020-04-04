COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 250,000: Johns Hopkins University

By Trend

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 250,000 by 1 p.m. Friday (1700 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fresh figure reached 257,773 with 6,586 deaths, according to the CSSE.

The state of New York recorded 102,863 cases and 2,935 fatalities. Other states with over 10,000 cases include New Jersey, California, and Michigan.

Globally, nations and regions have altogether recorded more than 1,056,000 cases and over 55,000 deaths, while over 220,000 have recovered from the disease.