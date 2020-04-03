Iran’s parliament speaker Larijani tests positive for coronavirus

By Trend





Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for coronavirus, Trend reports citing ICANA.

“Following some symptoms, Larijani tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under quarantine,” reads the parliament’s statement.

Several Iranian politicians and officials, both incumbent and former, have been infected with coronavirus, with some dying from the infection.

The latest high-profile suspected case of infection was Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on foreign policy.