Baby born infected with coronavirus in Iran

By Trend





A baby was born infected with the coronavirus in the mother's womb at the Imam Reza hospital of Mashhad city in Razavi Khorasan province in northeastern Iran, Ahmadshah Farhat doctor of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences (MUMS) said, Trend reports citing official website of University.

According to Farhat, the mother who gave birth to the baby was suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. After the birth of a 900-gram baby, tests were taken and the result was declared positive.

Farhat added that so far, the children of four mothers infected with the coronavirus have been born in Mashhad. No cases of coronavirus infection were registered in three infants.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 41,400 people have been infected, 2,757 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 13,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.