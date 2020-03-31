Trump, Putin discuss closer cooperation in fighting Covid pandemic

By Trend





Issues of closer cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donamld Trump, the Kremlin press service said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The two heads of state expressed serious concern over the rapid global spread of the coronavirus infection and informed each other about measures taken in their countries to handle this threat," the Kremlin said. "They discussed options for closer cooperation between the two countries in this sphere."