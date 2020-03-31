Coronavirus cases in Turkey surpass 10,000

By Trend





The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Turkey has increased to 10,827, while the death toll has reached 168, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to statistics released by the Health Ministry, 1,815 of 9,982 patients tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been confirmed positive.

Sharing Turkey’s latest coronavirus outbreak figures over Twitter, Koca said 11,535 tests had been carried out in the preceding 24 hours, while the total number of those who have recovered has come to 162.

Meanwhile, 725 patients were in critical condition, the statement said.