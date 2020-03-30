Fatal work accident occurs along Balkan Stream route

By Trend





Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz EAD has been informed by Association Consortium Arkad of a fatal work accident along the route of Balkan Stream, Trend reports citing the company.

“In the lands of Gostilya village, Dolna Mitropoliya municipality, Pleven region, on 28.03.2020, in the course of the construction and installation works, at the 374 km of the route, a pipe layer truck fell into a trench when maneuvring on the building site,” reads the message.

“The operator of the pipe layer is a 62-year old Italian who died on the way to hospital. All activities in the section have been suspended.”

The implementation of the works on site continues under the strict control of Association Consortium Arkad provided the declared state of emergency in the country and in line with all measures announced by the National Operational HQ, said the company.