Iranian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey

By Trend

Iranian citizens purchased 1,399 real estate properties in Turkey from January through February 2020, which is 787 more compared to the same period of 2019, Turkey’s General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster told Trend.

In February 2020, Iranian citizens purchased 721 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 414 more compared to February 2019.

According to the ministry, 118,753 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in February 2020, which is 51.4 percent more compared to February 2019.

In February 2020, 4,005 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 20.6 percent more compared to February 2019.





In 2019, Iranian citizens purchased 5,423 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 1,771 more compared to 2018.

Iranian citizens purchased 763 real estate properties in Turkey in December 2019, which is 328 more compared to the same month of 2018.