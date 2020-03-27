Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia reaches 79

By Trend

Georgia has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected to 79, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The updated data is available on stopcov.ge/en, launched by the government of Georgia.

According to the latest data, 4,346 are under quarantine, 247 under hospital supervision.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.