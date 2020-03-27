Review of Georgia's StopCov foundation against COVID-19

By Trend





A total of 7 million lari (about $2.02 million) has already been accumulated in the StopCov foundation created on March 23 to help the poor and disadvantaged get through the coronavirus crisis in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Business ombudsman Mikheil Daushvili said that since the opening of the account for donation, many citizens and dozens of companies have already expressed a desire to assist the state in the fight against coronavirus.

Among the companies that have made donations are MagtiCom - 3 million lari ($872,248), RMG - 1 million lari ($290,749) , Tegeta Motors - 200,000 lari ($58,149), Dirsi - 200,000 lari ($58,149), M2 - 100,000 lari ($29,074), the Georgian Football Federation - 100,000 lari ($29,074), APM Terminals Poti - 100,000 lari ($29,074), Casa Calda - 100,000 lari ($29,074), Askaneli Brothers - 100,000 lari ($29,074), Sarajishvili - 50,000 lari ($14,537), Supermarket Zgapari - 30,000 lari ($8,722).

The total number of confirmed cases in Georgia stands at 77.

Some 4,055 people in Georgia are under quarantine and 252 others are in hospitals.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.