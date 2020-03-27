Namangan city closes its borders for transport

By Trend





Uzbekistan’s Namangan city is closing borders for all modes of transport due to the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

"From March 26, entry and exit from Namangan will be closed for all types of transport, including buses, cars, air and rail transport," the message said.

Restrictions on entry and exit from Namangan do not apply to freight transport. Only citizens, permanently residing (registered) in Namangan city, as well as heads and staff of state authorities, law enforcement agencies, departments and organizations (NGOs), doctors and nurses, employees of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance from the regions, working in Namangan, as well as responsible persons assigned to the districts by a separate order of the regional mayor.

The first case of Coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology - an Uzbek woman, returning from France, tested coronavirus-positive. The Ministry of Health later said that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan is 60.

