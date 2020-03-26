WHO: Over 414,000 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus worldwide

By Trend





The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide as of 10:00 a.m. Geneva time (noon Moscow time) on Wednesday has reached 414,179, with 18,440 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases grew by more than 40,000. The death toll increased by 2.202.

The majority of newly confirmed cases and deaths were reported in Europe, with 220,516 patients and 11,986 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of patients grew by 20,007, and the number of deaths - by 1,797.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, is the second hardest-hit area, with 97,766 coronavirus patients and 3,518 deaths registered as of Wednesday morning.

North and South Americas are third, reporting 60,834 cases and 813 deaths.

Two countries (territories) reported first cases of novel coronavirus among their residents in past day.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic.