Coronavirus cases record big jump in Turkey

By Trend





The number of coronavirus patients in Turkey increased by 561 on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,433, while the death toll topped 59, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the figures with a bit of a warning, saying that “precautions bind us to life.”

“Some 5,035 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, 561 of which returned positive,” Koca said. “15 of our patients have passed away,” he added.

“Number cannot explain the grief of loss or anxiety. Let’s try to live with zero risks,” he stated.

Turkey has so far conducted nearly 28,000 tests.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country was monitoring a further 53,000 people at their homes and 8,554 others in hospitals.