MOL Group starts producing hand, surface sanitizers to offer protection against COVD-19

By Trend

Hungarian MOL Group has started production of hand and surface sanitizers to offer protection against the coronavirus, Trend reports citing the company.

“Lubricants producer and MOL Group member MOL Lub Ltd. has shifted production of a windshield washer production line at its Almásfüzit? plant in only one week. The unit is operating 24/7, in three shifts, producing a daily volume of around 50,000 liters – allowing MOL to contribute to the global fight against COVID-19,” the company said.

The formulas for the two new products have been created on the basis of WHO recommendations, and have been tested and approved by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition in record time in light of the COVID-19 situation. The ethanol for producing the hand sanitizer has been sourced from Hungary. These new hygienic products are thus being sourced from, and manufactured by, Hungarian firms.

MOL Lub has already shipped the first manufactured volumes to state institutions playing a key role in the fight against coronavirus (e.g., hospitals, waste management companies, public utilities) as directed by the Operative Group set up by the Hungarian government. Production and shipping will be continuous.

MOL Lub is also working to make these products available at its retail outlets to all Hungarians to help ease current shortages.

MOL Hygi is available in 2-liter recyclable plastic bottles for the time being but will also come in smaller sizes as of next month.

MOL Group is also starting production of the sanitizers in Slovakia and Croatia. INA, the Croatian member of the Group, will be producing 50,000 liters of sanitizer for now. In Slovakia, production of the sanitizer was launched at VURUP, also a member of MOL Group.