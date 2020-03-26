Coronavirus cases increase in Georgia

By Trend

Georgia has reported three more cases of coronavirus in the evening, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 70, including nine individuals who have recovered, Trend reports via Georgian media.

No deaths have been reported in the country so far.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.