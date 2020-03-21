Azerbaijan’s ruling party donates 200,000 manat to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan party highly appreciates the measures taken by the government, which are being implemented upon the instruction of the President for prevent the spread of coronavirus, the party’s press service told Trend.

The party considers the creation of the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus on March 19 upon the decree of President Ilham Aliyev as an important step in fighting against this dangerous infection. The New Azerbaijan Party has made a decision to donate 200,000 manat to the Fund.

Aside from that the all local structures and party members have been recommended to render support to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus whenever possible.

COV?D-19 continues to spread rapidly in many countries.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has said that due to the long incubation period of the virus, the high rate of spread and the lack of vaccine, the state had to tighten the measures. Taking into account that the World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a global pandemic, and based on its recommendations and requirements, a number of emergency measures in the country became necessary.

In this regard, all mass events were canceled within a month. Public and private entities, as well as citizens, are required to comply with special rules.