Georgia, Belarus temporarily suspend air transportation

By Trend

Belarusian airline Belavia has temporarily suspended flights to Georgia in connection with the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Flights will not be operated to the cities of Tbilisi and Batumi.

The following flights to Tbilisi have been temporarily canceled:

B2 735-736 - from March 22 to 28, 2020

B2 741-742 - from March 20 to 28, 2020

The following flights to Batumi have been temporarily canceled:

B2 737 - from March 20 to 28, 2020

B2 738 - from March 21 to 29, 2020.





The company turned to travelers with a request to check for updates on the airline’s website about canceled flights, as the situation against the backdrop of the pandemic is constantly changing.

Passengers can return money for tickets or change the departure date until December 31 of the current year.

As of today, Georgia has 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which remain the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.