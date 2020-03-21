Turkey decreases export of electrical goods to China

By Trend

Turkey's export of electrical goods to China decreased by 36.3 percent to make up $25.6 million from January 2020 through February 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry on March 17.

In February 2020, Turkey's export of electrical goods to China also dropped to make up $7.6 million, which is 25.2 percent less compared to February 2019.

Turkey's export of electrical goods to world markets increased by 0.2 percent from January 2020 through February 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $1.6 billion.

During the reporting period, Turkey's export of electrical goods amounted to 5.7 percent of country’s total export.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets reached $865.5 million, which is 2.6 percent less compared to February 2019.





Export of electrical goods from Turkey in February 2020 amounted to 5.9 percent of the country's total export.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods amounted to $11.2 billion from February 2019 through February 2020.